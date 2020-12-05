No Fortnite World Cup in 2021, online events are on: Epic Games

-
-
Epic Games has announced that like this year, there will be no in-person events in 2021, including a Fortnite World Cup, as the pandemic refuses to slow down.
However, the company will continue to organise online competitions throughout next year.
"We will continue to provide online competitions throughout 2021 with the hopes that physical events, in some form, can return at some point in the future," the company said in a statement late on Friday.
Epic Games had cancelled the 2020 edition of the Fortnite Cup in April. The first Fortnite World Cup took place in 2019 in New York.
The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) will continue throughout 2021. Chapter 2-Season 5 FNCS is planned to begin from February 4.
"This date allows plenty of time for players to adjust to the new season and give our team more time to make adjustments before FNCS play," the Fortnite team said.
Meanwhile, the developer of popular battle royale game Fortnite, in partnership with OnePlus, has announced that its India-oriented Bhangra Boogie Cup for Android smartphones will kick off on December 6.
In the competition, players will have the chance to win OnePlus 8T smartphones, OnePlus Buds and more.
