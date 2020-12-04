Realme X50 Pro 5G receives UI 2.0 based on Android 11

-
ALSO READ
Realme targets 25% share of India's smartphone sales during festive season
Realme gears up to bring Android 11 operating system to its users
Realme 7 Pro review: An all-rounder better than predecessor and peers
Realme launches SLED TV, soundbar, earphones, smartphones, and AIoT devices
Vivo X50 Pro review: Imaging at the centre of this all-round smartphone
-
Smartphone maker Realme on Friday announced that it has started rolling out the update for UI 2.0 for its 5G flagship X50 Pro 5G.
According to the company, based on Android 11, the Realme UI 2.0 is one of the most customisable and seamless OS in the market, created for a highly personalized UI experience for the Gen Z user.
"Realme has worked closely with Google and was one of the first phone manufacturers to provide Android 11 to its users after Google officially released it in September," the company said in a statement.
With the Realme UI 2.0, customers can choose notification bar colours, shortcut buttons, settings for interface icons, and other 23 interfaces. Realme UI 2.0 also offers exciting features that enhance social media experiences.
In addition, with the support of Deepsea Privacy Plan and Security Shield, the Realme UI 2.0 assures that the user's data and information are safe and secure.
The Realme UI 2.0 also offers a 45 per cent improvement in system resource utilization, resulting in a 32 per cent increase in system speed and a 17 per cent increase in frame rate stability over the previous generation.
Realme X50 Pro, with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, the first 5G flagship smartphone in India was launched in February this year with the previous edition of the Realme UI based on Android 10.
--IANS
wh/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU