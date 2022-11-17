JUST IN
Apple may use USB-C 2.0 in iPhone 15 series, Thunderbolt in iPhone 15 Pros
Ubisoft, Riot Games collaborate to reduce in-game toxic chats: Report
Nothing Phone (1) available at discounted price on Flipkart: Details here
Wearable electronics could potentially detect emerging health problems
Apple, Major League Soccer to launch streaming service in February 2023
Karnataka may get India's first semiconductor fab facility: Report
Nothing Ear (stick) open sale begins today: Read review, watch unboxing
Focused on long-term goals amid market uncertainties, says Qualcomm
Microsoft adds 'Games for Work' to Teams for users to play together
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon AR platform to power headworn devices
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Apple may use USB-C 2.0 in iPhone 15 series, Thunderbolt in iPhone 15 Pros
Business Standard

Samsung to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia's GeForce Now to 2021 smart TVs

The tech giant's gaming hub won't be available on 2021 TVs and only individual applications will be accessible

Topics
Samsung | Xbox | Microsoft

IANS  |  San Francisco 

South Korean giant Samsung looks beyond Reliance Jio to build 5G network
Samsung

Samsung has announced that it is expanding access on its 2021 smart TVs to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia's GeForce Now, and other game streaming services.

The applications for Xbox Cloud Gaming, Amazon Luna, GeForce Now, and Utomik will start rolling out next week onA2021 smart TVs, reports The Verge.

"When Samsung Gaming Hub rolled out earlier this year on 2022 TV models, the number one question we received was, when is cloud gaming coming to my 2021 TV?" said Mike Lucero, head of product for gaming, Samsung Electronics.

However, the tech giant's gaming hub won't be available on 2021 TVs and only individual appications will be accessible, the report said.

In March last year, the company had unveiled its 2021 lineup of Micro LED, Neo QLED, lifestyle TVs, monitors and soundbars, that aimed to redefine the role of TV in the home and let consumers get the most from their screens -- work efficiently, communicate effectively, and explore personal passions.The company which was the number one global TV manufacturer for 15 consecutive years, aimed to break new ground in 2021 to offer consumers extraordinary viewing experiences.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 16:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU