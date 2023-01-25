JUST IN
Business Standard

OnePlus 11R 5G phone to launch alongside OnePlus 11 5G in India on Feb 7

OnePlus on Wednesday announced on Twitter that it will launch the OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone in India on February 7

OnePlus | OnePlus in India

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Chinese consumer electronics brand OnePlus on Wednesday announced the India launch of the OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone. The phone is set to be launched alongside the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone at the Cloud 11 event, which is scheduled for February 7 in Delhi. OnePlus 11R 5G is most likely the successor of the OnePlus 10R 5G, which was launched last year. The company had previously announced the launch of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro at the event.

The OnePlus 11R 5G is likely to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1080p image resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to feature a triple camera setup on the back with a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, it may come with a 16-megapixel camera. In terms of performance, the phone may run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and come with up to 100W fast charging technology.

The upcoming smartphone's believed predecessor, the OnePlus 10R 5G came with a Dimensity 8100-MAX processor, and an Android 12-based OxygenOS operating system. It was launched in 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB storage configurations. Powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, it boasted an 80W SUPERVOOC charging technology.

The smartphone featured a 50-megapixel main camera sensor with optical image stabilisation and a 16-megapixel front camera. Its 6.7-inch OLED display offered a 120Hz refresh rate. Among other features, the phone offered hyper touch technology, face unlock, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and dual stereo speakers with noise cancellation support.

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 15:39 IST

