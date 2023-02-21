OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone goes up for pre-order with bundle offers: Details

Launched alongside the 11 5G, the 11R will be available for pre-order starting February 21 at 12 pm. The is offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively. Both the variants will be available for pre-orders with a bundle offer from in which the company is offering its OnePlus Buds Z2 wireless earphones worth Rs 5,999 at no additional cost. It is a limited-time offer valid only during the pre-order period. Below are details of other offers:

Instant discount of Rs 1,000 on purchase through ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Debit Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus website, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon India

Citibank users can avail instant discount of Rs 1,000 on the OnePlus 11R through Credit Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus website, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon India

Up to 9 months no-interest EMI on purchase using major credit cards on OnePlus website, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon India

Red Cable Club members can avail up to Rs 2,000 discount, exclusively on the Red Cable Club linked devices on OnePlus website and OnePlus Store App

OnePlus 11R 5G: Specifications

The OnePlus 11R sports a HDR10+ certified 6.7-inch super fluid LTPS screen of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (ADFR 2.0) and 1450 nits of peak brightness level. The screen is SGS low-blue light certified for protection against eye fatigue caused by blue light. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor powers the .

The has a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX890) with OIS. Camera features include TurboRAW HDR, portrait mode and ICE. The camera module features a four-ring design, accommodating triple camera set-up and an LED flash. For enhanced gaming experience, the OnePlus 11R features the company’s GPA 4.0 gaming engine, which is a frame stabilisation that automatically learns and adapts the frame rate.

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery, supported by a 100W SUPERVOOC fast wired charging. Other features include under the screen fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB-C port for charging and data transfer. The smartphone boots Android operating system-based OxygenOS interface. It comes in sonic black and galactic silver colours.

