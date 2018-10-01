OnePlus 6T teaser shows all-screen design, in-display fingerprint sensor

OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is expected to unveil the 6T sometime this month. Before the launch, the company has been teasing the upcoming smartphone features on its social media platforms. The recent teaser shows a phone with all-screen design and in-display fingerprint sensor, the two major upgrades that the phone would get as a part of upgrade. Speaking of upgrades, the 6T is confirmed to get an in-display fingerprint sensor technology in which the fingerprint sensor is placed beneath the screen, allowing the phone to sport a unibody design. The in-display fingerprint sensor technology allows a part of the screen to double up as a biometric recognition module for identifying fingerprints to unlock the phone. OnePlus’ sister company, Vivo, has been offering this technology in some of its premium models, such as the Vivo X21, Vivo Nex and the Vivo V11 Pro.

The 6T is also confirmed to lose the 3.5mm audio jack. More of a downgrade than upgrade, the trade-off is defended by the company as a must to utilise the space for new hardware, or maybe a bigger battery.

Apart from the changes mentioned above, the OnePlus 6T is also reported to get a new screen format, with a tiny notch on top. Though the notch area in the OnePlus 6 is among the smallest when compared with other notch screen-based smartphones, it would be trimmed even more and reduced to a size of a big dot, enough to accommodate just the front camera. The Vivo V11 Pro or the Oppo F9 Pro are two smartphones that currently boast such screen designs.





Imaging is another area that is expected to get improvements. The OnePlus 6T is expected to get a dual camera module with several software-based enhancements such as artificial intelligence-based automatic scene recognition, better low light photography, etc.

Speaking of technical specifications, the upcoming smartphone is expected to be similar to the OnePlus 6 i.e. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip (SoC) and three RAM & storage configurations – 6GB/64GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The phone is expected to come in midnight black and mirror black colour options, and a white and red colour options will be added later.



As for the price, OnePlus surprised its community last year by keeping the price of the OnePlus 5T similar to the OnePlus 5. However, chances are slim that the company would repeat the step with the OnePlus 6T. The phone is expected to get a nominal price hike. It is expected to cost less than Rs 40,000 – at least the base model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The is expected to be on October 17. However, there has been no official confirmation to back this claim so far.