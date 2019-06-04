OnePlus 7on sale at noon today on Amazon: 5 reasons why you should upgrade

OnePlus’ midrange flagship smartphone the 7 is going on sale at noon on Tuesday, exclusively on the e-commerce platform Amazon India. The phone comes in two RAM and storage variants – 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256 – priced at Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively. While the base variant with 6GB RAM will be available only in a mirror grey colour, the 8GB RAM variant will be available in mirror grey and red colour options.

As a part of launch offer, telecom operator Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs 9,300 bundled with the 7. The phone is eligible for up to Rs 2,000 instant discount on SBI debit and credit card. Besides, the phone is also eligible for no cost equated monthly instalment for up to three months, up to 70 per cent guaranteed exchange value via Servify, and exchange offers.

Reasons you should upgrade to the 7

Price

Successor of the OnePlus 6T, the is actually priced lesser than the price of its predecessor. The OnePlus 7 premium variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs equal to the price of OnePlus 6T’s base edition.

Dual speakers

Like the premium OnePlus 7 Pro (review), the OnePlus 7 also has dual speakers for stereo output. The speakers support Dolby Atmos for immersive surround sound experience.

Camera

The OnePlus 7 continues to feature a dual camera module on the back. But like most current midrange phones, the OnePlus 7 also boasts a 48-megapixel primary sensor of f/1.7 aperture. Assisted by optical image stabilisation, the camera has a dedicated night mode for low light photography. It also has ultrashot, studio lighting, portrait, pro mode, panorama, HDR, and AI scene detection mode.

Performance

The OnePlus 7 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 system-on-chip (SoC), which is the same SoC that powers its premium sibling the OnePlus 7 Pro, and most major premium smartphones. The phone’s storage is based on UFS 3.0, which has faster transfer, reading and writing speed than its previous iteration UFS 2.1 that was there in the OnePlus 6T.

Software

The phone boots latest iteration of Android Pie-based OxygenOS user interface. The phone is also among the firsts to get Android Q in future.