OnePlus seeks closed beta testers for OxygenOS 13 on OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

-
ALSO READ
OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro smart TV with Android 10 launched: Price, features
OnePlus 10 Pro review: Unmissable OPPO influence, in both good ways and bad
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones launched: Price, specs
OnePlus 10R 5G review: Cross between Realme and OnePlus with little novelty
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC launched: Specs, price
-
A few days ago, OnePlus launched the first OxygenOS 13 Open Beta build for the OnePlus 10 Pro, following the introduction of the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 last week.
According to GSM Arena, as OxygenOS 13 development for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro gets underway, the company is searching for Closed Beta Testers who can help the company enhance everyone's software experience on the two smartphones by evaluating the beta builds of OxygenOS 13.
India-based individuals are being sought by OnePlus as Closed Beta Testers for the 8 and 8 Pro. Candidates must be prepared to flash beta releases to their handsets as needed and maintain regular communication with OnePlus to report concerns and offer suggestions.
There are 200 places available for the Closed Beta Test in India, and according to OnePlus, customers who perform very well will receive prizes. The business doesn't specify what those benefits will be, though, as reported by GSM Arena.
If you can't wait for OxygenOS 13 to become available for the 8 and 8 Pro, you can take part in the Closed Beta Test programme until it does. But keep in mind that the beta build can have flaws that negatively affect the user experience, so it's best to avoid using it on important devices. You can access more information at the source link below if you decide to continue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU