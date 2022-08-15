OnePlus seeks closed beta testers for OxygenOS 13 on OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

A few days ago, launched the first OxygenOS 13 Open Beta build for the 10 Pro, following the introduction of the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 last week.

According to GSM Arena, as OxygenOS 13 development for the 8 and 8 Pro gets underway, the company is searching for Closed Beta Testers who can help the company enhance everyone's software experience on the two smartphones by evaluating the beta builds of OxygenOS 13.

India-based individuals are being sought by OnePlus as Closed Beta Testers for the 8 and 8 Pro. Candidates must be prepared to flash beta releases to their handsets as needed and maintain regular communication with OnePlus to report concerns and offer suggestions.

There are 200 places available for the Closed Beta Test in India, and according to OnePlus, customers who perform very well will receive prizes. The business doesn't specify what those benefits will be, though, as reported by GSM Arena.

If you can't wait for OxygenOS 13 to become available for the 8 and 8 Pro, you can take part in the Closed Beta Test programme until it does. But keep in mind that the beta build can have flaws that negatively affect the user experience, so it's best to avoid using it on important devices. You can access more information at the source link below if you decide to continue.

