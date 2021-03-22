JUST IN
Paytm bets big on IoT-driven devices to ease acceptance of payments
OnePlus Watch to support more than 110 work-out modes, reveals Pete Lau

OnePlus to launch its first-gen smartwatch along with new flagship 9 series smartphones on March 23 and the company CEO Pete Lau has revealed that the watch has more than 110 work-out modes.

OnePlus to launch its first-gen smartwatch along with new flagship 9 series smartphones on March 23 and the company CEO Pete Lau has revealed that the watch has more than 110 work-out modes.

"One watch, more than 110 work-out modes. #OnePlusWatch," Lau said in a tweet.

The tweet also includes a short animated video that shows some of the work-out modes such as walking, swimming, cycling, running, cricket, badminton, weightlifting, ballet, free training, and shooting.

The smartwatch is expected to feature a Snapdragon Wear system-on-chip, potentially the recently-launched Snapdragon Wear 4100.

It will also be able to answer phone calls, display notifications, control media playback, and work as a remote for OnePlus TVs.

OnePlus Watch may also include an OLED display to save battery and a host of fitness and health features like a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitor and software-based features such as sleep pattern analysis, goals-oriented exercise tracking and more.

The OnePlus CEO said that the company's priority for devices is to offer "fashionable designs, provide seamless connectivity and deliver a best-in-class user experience."

First Published: Mon, March 22 2021. 11:01 IST

