OnePlus Watch to support more than 110 work-out modes, reveals Pete Lau

-
ALSO READ
OnePlus 9 series will have a charger in the box, confirms Pete Lau
OnePlus 8T review: Fine upgrade, but not yet there as a premium smartphone
OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei quits ahead of OnePlus 8T launch: Report
OnePlus Watch appears in patent with two different strap designs
OnePlus 8T brings several upgrades over OnePlus 8 despite cheaper price tag
-
OnePlus to launch its first-gen smartwatch along with new flagship 9 series smartphones on March 23 and the company CEO Pete Lau has revealed that the watch has more than 110 work-out modes.
"One watch, more than 110 work-out modes. #OnePlusWatch," Lau said in a tweet.
The tweet also includes a short animated video that shows some of the work-out modes such as walking, swimming, cycling, running, cricket, badminton, weightlifting, ballet, free training, and shooting.
The smartwatch is expected to feature a Snapdragon Wear system-on-chip, potentially the recently-launched Snapdragon Wear 4100.
It will also be able to answer phone calls, display notifications, control media playback, and work as a remote for OnePlus TVs.
OnePlus Watch may also include an OLED display to save battery and a host of fitness and health features like a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitor and software-based features such as sleep pattern analysis, goals-oriented exercise tracking and more.
The OnePlus CEO said that the company's priority for devices is to offer "fashionable designs, provide seamless connectivity and deliver a best-in-class user experience."
--IANS
wh/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU