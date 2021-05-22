Amazon to retire Prime Now, allows 2-hour deliveries on main app

-
Amazon has announced to shut down its standalone Prime Now delivery app, and the two-hour delivery options will now be available on its main app and website.
The company said that in India, Japan and Singapore, it has already moved the Prime Now experience onto Amazon and retired the Prime Now app and website.
"In the US, we began making two-hour delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market available on Amazon in 2019. Globally, we'll move our third-party partners and local stores to the Amazon shopping experience before the Prime Now app and website are retired later this year," informed Stephenie Landry, vice president of grocery at Amazon.
Prime Now was launched back in 2014.
Now, there will be one convenient app for shopping, tracking orders and contacting customer service.
"The same ultrafast delivery on everyday essentials, gifts, toys, high quality groceries, and more you've come to expect with Prime Now and now available on Amazon," Landry said in a statement on Friday.
The company said that the feedback from customers who have shopped two-hour delivery on Amazon has been overwhelmingly positive, and it's a natural next step to simplify the ultrafast delivery experience globally.
In the US, customers can now easily add items from their Alexa shopping list to their Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market shopping cart.
