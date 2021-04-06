OPPO F19 with 5000mAh battery & 33W flash Charge at Rs 18,990

Chinese smartphone maker on Tuesday launched a new smartphone under its F series, F19, for the India market that will be available from April 9.

Priced at Rs 18,990 for the sole 6GB+128GB storage variant, F19 will be available in two colour variants, Prism Black and Midnight Blue, across major online and offline stores.

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED Full HD+ punch-hole display and has a 90.8 per cent ultra-high screen-to-body ratio.

"In line with OPPO's commitment to bring in the trendiest technology to more customers, the F Series truly offers something for all types of smartphone users, be it in terms of technology, perfectly suited for your life day-to-day, or the stylish sleek design," Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO, said in a statement.

"The F19, likewise, stands for all the values that F Series promises and we've pulled out all the stops to give you more value with an improved design and better screen when compared with the previous generation of this phone," Khanoria added.

The smartphone houses 5000mAh battery with 33W Flash Charge.

It also comes with the AI Night Charge which intelligently charges your phone in intervals so that your phone isn't continuously charging while you are asleep at night.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset and runs ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

F19 sports a AI-based triple rear cameras setup -- a 48MP main camera, 2MP depth camera and 2MP macro camera.

For selfies, users will get a 16MP front sensor.

