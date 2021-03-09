OPPO F19 Pro series launched in India at a starting price of Rs 21,490

Smartphone maker on Monday launched its latest F 19 Pro Series - F19 Pro+ and F19 Pro with quad rear cameras and feature Super AMOLED displays in the Indian market.

F19 Pro+ price starts at Rs 25,990 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The F19 Pro, on the other hand, has 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option at a price tag of Rs. 21,490 and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model at Rs. 23,490.

"The launch of each generation of the F series has raised the bar of what consumers expect from a mid-range smartphone. With AI Highlight Portrait Video, Smart 5G, 50W Flash Charge and our proprietary System Performance Optimizer make the OPPO F19 Pro+ a delight to use," Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt. Ltd, said in a statement.

OPPO F19 Pro+ features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Oppo F19 Pro+ has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The device houses a quad rear camera setup that carries a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, 8MP wide-angle macro shooter, 2MP portrait sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter.

The smartphone features a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

The OPPO F19 Pro+ packs a 4,310mAh battery that supports 50W Flash Charge fast charging.

On the other hand, OPPO F19 has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and top-left punch-hole. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 processor that we have seen before on the F17 series. It comes with a 4310mAh battery with 30W fast charging, 48MP quad cameras.

In addition, the company also launched Band Style with a 1.1-inch (126x294 pixels) AMOLED display that comes with a 2.5D curved glass protection and has 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

It is also equipped with a three-axis accelerometer, optical heart rate sensor, and an SpO2 sensor.

For workout training, the OPPO Band Style fitness band has 12 workout modes. These are namely Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical, Rowing, Cricket, Badminton, Swimming, and Yoga.

It comes with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and is compatible with devices running Android 6.0 and above.

