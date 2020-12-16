OPPO launches 'OPPO A15s' with selfie camera, 4230mAh battery for Rs 11,490

Smartphone maker on Wednesday launched a new A-series smartphone ' A15s' for Rs 11,490 in India.

According to the company, the smartphone will be available across all mainline retail channels and Amazon starting December 21 in three vibrant colour variants - dynamic black, fancy white as well as rainbow silver.

The smartphone features a 6.52-inch waterdrop display with an 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio and an HD+ resolution and 720 x 1600 pixel.

Under the hood, A15s is powered by Helio P35 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is backed up by a 4,230 mAh battery.

The phone has a square-shaped AI triple-rear camera setup of 13MP, 2MP (macro), and 2MP (depth) sensors which includes features like Night mode, Time-lapse, slow-motion and more. For selfies, there is 8MP camera on the front with AI beautification mode.

The device runs on ColorOS 7.2 that supports features such as system-wide dark mode, Icon Pull-Down Gesture feature. The phone also sports a fingerprint reader on the back.

