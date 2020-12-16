OPPO launches 'OPPO A15s' with selfie camera, 4230mAh battery for Rs 11,490

-
ALSO READ
OPPO F17 Pro review: A midrange smartphone that fully justifies its price
OPPO A53 with 90Hz refresh rate screen, stereo speakers launched: Know more
OPPO Watch goes on sale today: Why you should consider this smartwatch
OPPO F17 Pro hands-on: Design, imaging take center stage in this smartphone
OPPO Watch review: Best WearOS smartwatch to complement Android smartphones
-
Smartphone maker OPPO on Wednesday launched a new A-series smartphone 'OPPO A15s' for Rs 11,490 in India.
According to the company, the smartphone will be available across all mainline retail channels and Amazon starting December 21 in three vibrant colour variants - dynamic black, fancy white as well as rainbow silver.
The smartphone features a 6.52-inch waterdrop display with an 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio and an HD+ resolution and 720 x 1600 pixel.
Under the hood, OPPO A15s is powered by Helio P35 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is backed up by a 4,230 mAh battery.
The phone has a square-shaped AI triple-rear camera setup of 13MP, 2MP (macro), and 2MP (depth) sensors which includes features like Night mode, Time-lapse, slow-motion and more. For selfies, there is 8MP camera on the front with AI beautification mode.
The device runs on ColorOS 7.2 that supports features such as system-wide dark mode, Icon Pull-Down Gesture feature. The phone also sports a fingerprint reader on the back.
--IANS
wh/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU