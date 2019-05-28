Oppo Reno-series India launch today: Watch livestream, know specs, and more

Chinese mobile phone maker is set to bring its recently introduced Reno smartphone series to India with the launch of the Reno 10x Zoom and the Reno on May 28. The two phones and will go on sale exclusively on home-grown e-commerce platform

10x Zoom specifications, features, camera, and more

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, as the name suggests, is a camera-centric smartphone with a 13-megapixel periscope telephoto lens on the back, capable of up to 10x hybrid lossless zoom. The phone sports two more optics on the back – a 48MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. Another key feature of the device is shark fin shaped selfie camera (16MP) module, which comes out from the top. The phone sports a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with no notch, thanks to mechanical pop-up selfie camera module. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 system-on-chip (SoC), mated with up to 8GB of RAM.

The phone has a 4,065 mAh battery, supported by VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

The Oppo Reno is a vanilla edition of the Oppo Reno 10x. Though the phone resembles its elder sibling, it has different optics, screen and processor that makes it an affordable version. The phone has a 6.4-inch fullHD+ AMOLED screen. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Imaging is covered by a 48MP primary camera on the back and a 5MP depth sensor. There is a 16MP selfie camera of f/2.0 that is part of the mechanical pop-up module.

Oppo Reno Indian launch livestream