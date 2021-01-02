Over 100,000 Zyxel firewalls, VPN gateways at hacking risk: Report

-
ALSO READ
Over 5% more malicious files detected every day in 2020: Kaspersky
Microsoft links Vietnamese hackers to cryptomining malware campaign
Ransomware attacks surge 40% to 199.7 million globally in Q3: Report
Cyberattack hobbles Universal Health Service's hospitals across US
143 million Windows malware hit consumer smart devices in Q2: Report
-
Dutch cybersecurity researchers have discovered backdoor account in over 1 lakh networking devices manufactured by Taiwan-based company Zyxel, that can grant hackers access to those vulnerable devices and put data at risk.
The backdoor account, discovered by a team of Dutch security researchers from Eye Control, is considered as bad as it gets in terms of vulnerabilities, ZDNet reported on Saturday.
"Affected models include many of Zyxel's top products from its line of business-grade devices, usually deployed across private enterprise and government networks," the report mentioned.
More than 1 lakh Zyxel firewalls, VPN gateways and access point controllers were reported to have been compromised by the hardcoded admin-level backdoor account.
Zyxel has issued a security patch "for the hardcoded credential vulnerability of firewalls and AP controllers recently reported by researchers from Eye Control Netherlands".
Users are advised to install the applicable firmware updates for optimal protection, the company said in an update.
State-sponsored hackers and ransomware groupd can abuse this backdoor account to access vulnerable devices.
"Affected models include many of Zyxel's top products from its line of business-grade devices, usually deployed across private enterprise and government networks," the report mentioned on Friday.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU