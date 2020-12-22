Over 750 mn pieces of content uploaded to the platform this year: ShareChat

Homegrown platform on Tuesday said over 750 million user generated pieces of content were uploaded this year.

The user generated content also saw 24 billion WhatsApp shares during the year.

Hindi users led content creation with 26 per cent contribution, while Tamil users led WhatsApp shares with 24 per cent share.

in its report said COVID-19 induced lockdown and physical distancing impacted the community's behaviour on the platform with users engaging more on during and post the lockdown.

The average user time spent daily on the platform increased from 24 minutes pre-lockdown to 31 minutes post lockdown, it added.

The report also brought to the fore Top Moments of the year. COVID-19 and conversations around the life-altering global pandemic led the list, followed by conversations around Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, ban on Chinese apps, IPL, and the rebuilding of the Ram Mandir.

IPL was trending in a few Indic languages with ShareChat's users supporting their local teams. Bengali, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Marathi users cheered for their teams and put IPL amongst the top five moments of the year in their respective languages.

Twitter-backed ShareChat - which has over 160 million monthly users - saw more video content on the platform post lockdown, almost 7:3 ratio with image content. Content around wishes, entertainment, romance and devotion were popular.

"Video content has become increasingly popular on ShareChat. Previously the community's engagement with video content was constant but this has changed during the lockdown. From a 6:4 ratio of video to image content consumption during the lockdown, it increased to a striking 7:3 post the lockdown," the report said.

Over 700 million hours of video content was consumed on the platform during the year, with 30,000 hours of videos uploaded on ShareChat daily.

Users spent an average of 25 seconds with every video play, the report said.

"Year 2020 also witnessed the rise of creators on ShareChat, reporting a total number of 28 million creators, who led conversations and trends, entertaining and inspiring the larger community," it added.

Interestingly, there are eight women amongst the Top 10 creators on the platform.

"ShareChat represents the diversified demography of India and displays varied content behaviour across 15 Indic languages. The ShareChat 2020 UGC Report gave us an insight into our community's interaction in their primary language on the digital platform," Shashank Shekhar, Director - Content Strategy at ShareChat, said.

The report also reiterates ShareChat's strength in exploring hyperlocal capabilities and empowering its community to drive differentiated conversations across Indic languages, he added.

