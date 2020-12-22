New Samsung earbuds may have similar Apple 'Spatial Audio' tool

-
Samsung is reportedly planning to launch new Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds next month and a new report has claimed that it will have a feature that is quite similar to the Spatial Audio function available in the AirPods Max and AirPods Pro.
The details were spotted in the Galaxy Wearable app ahead of its official launch, reports 9To5Google.
"It indicated that Spatial Audio, which adjusts audio based on the direction of a user's head, will work when the Galaxy Buds Pro are connected to a Samsung phone running Android 11".
Spatial Audio is designed to provide a theater-like surround sound listening experience on iPhone and iPad using dynamic head-tracking capabilities.
Galaxy Buds Pro will also have a "voice detect" feature that automatically enables transparency mode and lowers the volume of your audio when the earbuds sense that you're speaking.
The new earbuds have also been certified by China's 3C with a 472 mAh battery in the case, as well as the Korean NRRA certification, the report said on Tuesday.
It will pack a big 472mAh battery, which could be the battery capacity of the case of the TWS, as it is unlikely that the individual buds will have such a large battery capacity.
To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live case has exactly the same capacity battery, while each earbud on the Buds Live has a 60mAh battery unit.
