PharmEasy buys Medlife, becomes largest e-pharma firm with 2 mn customers

In the largest consolidation in the domestic online pharmacy sector, unicorn PharmEasy has acquired Medlife for an undisclosed amount.
According to the deal, Medlife users will become Pharmeasy customers with Medlife discontinuing operations from now on. The consolidated entity will be serving around 2 million customers every month, said the company.
“This acquisition significantly strengthens our position in the healthcare industry, and further helps us in providing quality healthcare to more number of Indian households. Moving forward, we aim to be of even better service to the people,” said Dhaval Shah, co-founder of PharmEasy, in a post on LinkedIn.
“Medlife customers just need to login to the PharmEasy app to start using their Medlife account via the same mobile number. All their digitised prescriptions and saved addresses dating back to a year will be available on the PharmEasy app,” he added. Apart from the users, PharmEasy will also be onboarding Medlife’s retail partners.
Business Standard had earlier reported that the deal values the stake of Medlife shareholders at about $200-250 million. Last month, PharmEasy became the country’s first epharmacy company to enter the unicorn club after raising a $323 million round from API Holdings, Prosus Ventures and TPG Growth, at a valuation of $1.5 billion.
The Indian e-health sector which is expected to become a $16 billion opportunity by FY25, growing from $1.2 billion has seen a lot of action lately with bigwigs such as Tatas, Amazon and Reliance making inroads in the segment. It is expected to touch 57 million households, driven by positive reception from both consumers and providers along with supportive government regulations and investments, according to Redseer.
According to reports, while the Tata Group has signed a definitive agreement with 1mg to buy nearly a 65 per cent stake in the startup, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd has acquired a 60 per cent stake in online pharmacy Netmeds for Rs 620 crore. E-commerce giant Amazon too had forayed into the online medicine segment and launched Amazon Pharmacy which allows customers to order prescription-based medication in addition to over-the-counter medicines, basic health devices and Ayurveda medication from certified sellers.
