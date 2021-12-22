Philips launches 3-in-1 air purifier with built-in heater at Rs 32,995

-
-
Philips Domestic Appliances India on Wednesday introduced a multi-functional air purifier that is equipped with a three-layer HEPA filtration system which claims to remove 99.95 per cent of particles as small as 0.003 µm (micrometre).
Available for Rs 32,995 in Delhi-NCR, the air purifier comes with a three-speed setting to choose from fan levels: 7.5W, 15W, and 25W or three-speed heat levels: 1250W, 1500W and 2200 W -- along with 3-level settings for light control and display, the company said in a statement.
"Air purifiers today have moved from being just a seasonal product to a year-long necessity. The Philips 2000 series, 3-in-one air purifier cater to this set of consumers who are now privy to the health benefits of using air purifiers at home, said Gulbahar Taurani, Managing Director, Philips Domestic Appliances.
The Philips air purifier offers clean air delivery rate of up to 165 m3/hour and air quality sensor that detects particles in the air and displays it real time with numerical and colour-coded feedback.
The purification function of the air purifier is suitable for a room size of up to 215 sq feet, said the company.
"With the advent of Covid-19 pandemic, the consciousness to breathe healthy air and to keep families safe from the impact of bacteria and virus has spiked up," Taurani added.
--IANS
na/
