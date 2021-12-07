After Watch Series 7, Apple reportedly to launch Watch SE 2 in 2022

-
ALSO READ
Apple may ditch the touch bar with its next MacBook Pro lineup
Apple Watch Series 7 may get delayed due to production issues
Apple unveils Watch Series 7 with redesigned display, new features
Apple California Streaming event: What to expect besides iPhone 13 launch
Apple declares first 12-inch MacBook from 2015 'vintage' product
-
Apple recently launched the Watch Series 7 lineup and now the company is gearing up to launch an updated version of the Watch SE, which might be named Watch SE 2.
In the latest edition of 'Power On' newsletter Mark Gurman said that next year Apple may launch an update to the Apple Watch SEaCE alongside the Apple Watch Series 8, reports MacRumors.
The Apple Watch SE 2 will be in line with the original SE model that was launched in the year 2020.
The original Apple Watch SE 2 features designs similar to the regular Apple Watch models, but lacks some of the advanced features, such as always-on display, blood oxygen sensor, and ECG functionality.
In addition, Apple is also planning an entirely new Apple Watch aimed at sports athletes. It will feature a "ruggedized" design that may feature a case that's more resistant to scratches, dents, falls, and more.
Meanwhile, Apple Watch 8 is expected to get some major capability upgrades in the sensor department as well.
Apple's suppliers are reportedly developing components for next-generation sensors in the Apple Watch Series 8 that will allow users to measure their blood glucose level.
Apple and its suppliers have already begun working on short-wavelength infrared sensors -- a commonly-used sensor type for health devices. The new sensor will likely be installed on the back of the watch, allowing it to measure the sugar and glucose content in its wearer's blood.
Currently, the Cupertino based tech giant has three lineups of smartwatches -- Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple Watch SE.
--IANS
wh/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU