Poco India sells over a mn C31 model since launch in September last year

While the flagship smartphones in the mobile industry often receive the most attention for their constant innovation, the entry-level and mid-range devices that are rarely discussed account for the majority of sales.
Smartphones are the true workhorses of the industry. The phones that the majority of people really use rather than merely aspire to.
According to GSM Arena, the Poco C31, which debuted in September and was made available to the public in October of last year, is unquestionably one such gadget. This phone is most likely not even on the list when you think about Poco; it certainly isn't the first one that springs to mind.
Himanshu Tandon, the head of Poco India, claims that despite this, the company has so far been able to sell more than a million devices in India.
The Poco C31 includes a 6.53-inch 60 Hz IPS LCD touchscreen, a triple rear camera system (a 13 MP primary camera, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor), a 5 MP front-facing camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery.
It begins at INR 8,190. Although its spec sheet is undoubtedly not the most interesting, it can now boast a thrilling accomplishment: it has joined the millionaires club.
