POCO X3 GT smartphone to be launched on Wednesday; check details here

Chinese smartphone brand POCO is gearing up to launch its POCO X3 GT smartphone globally on July 28, Wednesday. In terms of specifications, the new X series smartphone will have 67W fast-charging capability, a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, 5,000mAh battery and 64MP triple-rear camera. With a price tag of around Rs 27,000, the POCO X3 GT will be available in three different colours; black, blue and white.

Poco X3 GT is likely to arrive in international markets after its official launch in Malaysia. The connectivity features include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G and 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port for charging and data sync.

The handset will come with 128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage and 6/8GB dual-channel UFS 3.1 RAM. According to media reports, POCO X3 GT features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, JBL-powered dual stereo speakers, 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

According to unconfirmed reports, the new POCO smartphone might be rebranded as Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. When it comes to software, the POCO X3 GT is expected to run Android 11-based MIUI 12. On the optics front, the POCO X3 GT will feature a triple-camera module. The rear-facing camera setup will have a 64MP main camera, 2MP macro lens and 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The handset will also include a centre-aligned punch-hole for the 16MP selfie shooter.

According to an India Today report, the device can be charged from 0 to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes. Moreover, POCO X3 GT's display packs 450 nits of brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus support and DCI-P3 colour gamut.