PUBG Mobile emerges as top grossing mobile game worldwide for Jan 2022

-
ALSO READ
Surge in gaming PCs, monitors expected to continue, says report
Indian gaming market poised to reach $3.9 billion by 2025: Report
Krafton removes 2.5 mn accounts in a month to stem cheating on Indian PUBG
Fantasy sports firms contribute biz worth Rs 3,000 cr: Dream Sports CEO
Sony's PlayStation buys Bungie, game studio with Xbox ties
-
PUBG Mobile from Tencent has emerged as the top grossing mobile game worldwide for January 2022 with approximately $237 million in player spending.
According to Sensor Tower, about 64 per cent of PUBG Mobile's revenue was from China, where it has been localised as Game For Peace, followed by eight per cent from the US and seven per cent from Turkey.
Honor of Kings from Tencent was the second highest earning mobile game worldwide for January 2022 with $233.2 million in gross revenue. About 96 per cent of Honor of Kings' revenue was from China, followed by 2 per cent from Taiwan. The next top grossing game was Genshin Impact from miHoYo, followed by Candy Crush Saga from King and Roblox from Roblox Corporation.
The global mobile games market generated an estimated $7.4 billion from player spending across the App Store and Google Play in January 2022, marking a decrease of approximately 7 per cent year-over-year. The number market for global revenue in January 2022 was the US, which generated $2.1 billion, or 28 per cent of total player spending worldwide. Japan ranked number two for revenue at 19.3 per cent, followed by China, where Google Play is not available, at 17.8 per cent.
Genshin Impact has had a strong start to the year, generating $208.7 million from player spending in January, a rise of 37 per cent year-over-year.
In India, PUBG Mobile and many other apps are banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, since they were involved in activities causing prejudice to the sovereignty and integrity of the country.
--IANS
wh/svn
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU