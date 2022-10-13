JUST IN
Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 unveiled as Meta Quest Pro's chipset

It also supports 8K 60fps 360-degree video, 'concurrent perception' technologies, including head, hand, and controller tracking, 3D reconstruction, automatic room mapping, and high pixel density

American multinational technology conglomerate Meta's Quest Pro VR/MR headset has now become official, and it's powered by the brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 chipset.

According to GSM Arena, Qualcomm has offered more details about the new processor. The Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 comes with a new image processing pipeline that achieves less than 10ms latency, unlocking full-colour video pass-through for mixed reality (MR).

It also supports 8K 60fps 360-degree video, 'concurrent perception' technologies, including head, hand, and controller tracking, 3D reconstruction, automatic room mapping, and high pixel density.

The chip features 30 per cent improved thermal performance and 50 per cent higher sustained power compared to the previous generation.

Interestingly, the Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers are powered by the Snapdragon 662 platform, which allows them to track through multiple embedded positional cameras and offers ultra-low latency to the headset.

Qualcomm says multiple OEMs have committed to launching devices powered by the XR2+ by the end of the year. So far, Snapdragon XR chips power over 60 XR (eXtended Reality) devices around the globe, as per GSM Arena.

Meanwhile, Meta Quest Pro is a new high-end and advanced virtual reality (VR) headset, announced by Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg during the company's annual Connect conference on Tuesday. There, he also announced the company's partnership with Microsoft and Accenture.

The company said Meta Quest Pro was the first entry in Meta's new high-end line of devices with innovative features, such as high-res sensors, crisp LCD displays, a new design, eye tracking and natural facial expressions, to help your avatar reflect you more naturally in VR.

With pre-orders announced, Meta Quest Pro will be available on October 25. This includes the headset, Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers, stylus tips, partial light blockers, and a charging dock.

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 07:50 IST

