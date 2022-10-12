JUST IN
Business Standard

Samsung likely to offer 5,000 mAh battery in upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra

South Korean tech giant Samsung may launch its next-generation flagship smartphone Galaxy S23 Ultra with a 5,000mAh battery

Topics
Samsung | Samsung Galaxy | smartphones

IANS  |  New Delhi 

South Korean giant Samsung looks beyond Reliance Jio to build 5G network

South Korean tech giant Samsung may launch its next-generation flagship smartphone -- Galaxy S23 Ultra -- with a 5,000mAh battery.

A tipster shared a real-life image of the upcoming S23 Ultra's battery, reports GSMArena.

The device is rumoured to have a new 'ISOCELL 200MP' sensor for its main camera.

The smartphone might have the same 10MP periscope as its predecessors.

It is expected to come with a 6.8 inch AMOLED display and a faster fingerprint scanner, the report said.

Earlier, the device was reported to be offering 25W fast charging support.

It is expected that the S23 Ultra will receive some minor improvements over the S22 Ultra.

The screen will be curved, and the 40MP front camera will have a hole-punch cutout in the top centre. A new 200MP main camera could be on the back. The device might house the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Another report mentioned that the South Korean tech giant is planning to ship three million Galaxy S23 FE units next year. By comparison, Samsung is tipped to ship 8.5 million Galaxy S23 units, 6.5 million S23 Plus models, and 13 million Galaxy S23 Ultra units.

--IANS

aj/na

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Samsung

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 19:26 IST

