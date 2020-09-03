Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 with 64MP based quad-camera launched: Price, specs

Chinese smartphone maker on Thursday launched in India the 7 and 7 Pro. The bring segment first features, including the MediaTek Helio G95 mobile processor and 65W SuperDart Charger. Successor to the Realme 6 series, the Realme 7 series brings several upgrades with regard to design, performance, imagine, and more.

The Realme 7 is priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variants, respectively. Sale starts from September 10 at 12 noon.

The Realme 7 Pro is priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variants, respectively. Sale starts from September 14 at 12 noon.

As part of launch offers, both the get two-year subscription for Discovery+ at an introductory price of Rs 299. The deal is Flipkart-exclusive.

Realme 7 Pro specifications and features

The Realme 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G system-on-chip, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone ships with Android 10 operating system based Realme UI. It sports a 6.4-inch super AMOLED screen of fullHD+ resolution. The 60Hz refresh rate screen has 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display has tall 20:9 aspect ratio, resulting in 90.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It is touted to have 600nits peak brightness and 98 per cent NTSC color gamut.





Imaging is covered by quad camera module on the back, featuring Sony IMX682 based 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera with AI beautification features and Super Nightscape mode.

The phone ships with 4,500 mAh battery, supported by 65W SuperDart charger. According to the company’s claim, the phone’s 4,500mAh battery can be charged to 100 per cent within 34 mins.

Realme 7 specifications and features

The Realme 7 is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It ships with Android 10 operating system based Realme UI. The phone sports a 6.5-inch fullHD+ IPS LCD screen of 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate.

The Realme 7 has the same optics as that in the Realme 7 Pro. It, however, has a bigger battery of 5,000 mAh. The battery is supported by 30W Dar charger, which takes 65 minutes to charge it full – according to the company.