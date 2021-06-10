Vivo Y73 with MediaTek Helio G95, 64MP camera launched at Rs 20,990

-
-
Chinese smartphone brand vivo on Thursday unveiled a new smartphone --AY73 -- for Indian users at Rs 20,990 for the single storage variant.
The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor and paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB. It runs the latest FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11.
"With vivo Y73, we are taking one step further to bring joy in our consumers' lives by introducing class-leading features like ultra-slim design, superior camera specifications, fast charging capabilities at an accessible price point," Nipun Marya, Director- Brand Strategy, vivo India, said in a statement.
The smartphone features a 16.37 cm (6.44 Inch) AMOLED Display with FHD+ ultra-high-resolution, providing a seamless experience for both videos and photos.
It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera, 2MP bokeh sensor and 2MP macro sensor. It features a 16MP selfie camera.
The smartphone also offers a 4000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capabilities.
The best gaming experience is guaranteed by the Ultra Game Mode that allows you to block notifications of apps for minimised interruptions.
Furthermore, it ensures precise control with adaptive frame rate and temperature allocation that controls the CPU more smartly.
Additionally, the Multi-Turbo has been updated with an optimized ART++ Turbo that will further enhance the performance.
The smartphone is available in two colour options -- Diamond Flare and Roman Black across online and offline channels.
--IANS
vc/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
