Realme takes on Xiaomi; offers 2 years warranty on C2, discounts on 3 Pro

Chinese smartphone brand is hosting a three-day open sale where it is offering its recently launched flagship smartphone the 3 Pro at a discount. It's most affordable offering, the C2, ia also available with an extended warranty. Named Realme Million Days, the sale is valid on its online partner platform Flipkart, Realme online portal and over 8,000 partner offline stores.

Realme Million Days sale details

In the three-day sale, the company is offering a flat Rs 1,000 discount on its flagship Realme 3 Pro’s 6GB RAM variant. The discount is valid on both 64GB and 128GB storage models. In retrospective, the Realme 3 Pro was launched at Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants, respectively. In the sale, the Realme 3 Pro with 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB RAM and storage configurations are available at Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. The company is also offering a Rs 500 instant discount on the Realme 3 Pro’s 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant that brings down the effective cost to Rs 13,499 from its actual retail price of Rs 13,999.

The Realme C2, on the other hand, is the company most affordable offering launched at a price tag starting from Rs 5,999. Though there has been no price reduction or discount on this device, the company is offering an extended warranty of up to two years on the units sold during the Realme Million Days sale, which is active till July 12.

The Realme 3 Pro sports a 6.3-inch fullHD+ IPS display protected by a sheet of Gorilla Glass 5. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 system-on-chip, the phone comes in three RAM and storage configurations – 4GB/64GB, 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. The phone boots Android Pie operating system-based ColorOS 6.0 user interface. The phone sports a dual camera set-up on the back featuring a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an artificial intelligence assisted 25MP selfie camera. Powering the phone is a 4,045 mAH battery and the phone supports VOOC flash charge 3.0 technology for fast charging. The device comes in three colours -- carbon grey, nitro blue, and lightning purple.





Realme C2 specifications and features

The Realme C2 sports a 6.1-inch HD+ screen with a dewdrop shaped notch on the top. The screen is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The device has a geometric diamond-cut pattern on the back for a smudge-free design. Powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, the Realme C2 runs ColorOS 6.0 on top of Android 9 Pie operating system. Powering the phone is a 4,000 mAh battery. The phone has a 12MP+2MP dual camera set-up on the back, and a 5MP selfie camera at the front. The phone comes in three RAM and storage configurations – 2GB/16GB, 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB – price starting at Rs 5,999.



