China's Realme to export 'make in India' smartphones to Nepal from Q3 2021

Smartphone brand realme on Monday said it will export 'make in India' smartphones to Nepal from the ongoing third quarter, as the fastest-growing company aims to be among the top 2 smartphone brands in the neighbouring country by 2022.
realme will consider exporting TVs and its wide range of AIoT (artificial intelligence of things) products to Nepal at a later stage.
"We have received great success in India and will look forward to receiving a similar achievement in Nepal where we are providing our latest and innovative products at democratised prices," said Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and CEO, realme India and Europe.
"Our aim is to be among the top 2 smartphone brands in Nepal by 2022," he added.
With localisation and innovation at its core, realme sees Nepal as a critical market and will expand its presence in the smartphone market in order to meet consumer needs, making its products available across price segments for consumers.
realme is currently the fourth top smartphone brand in India, Czech Republic and Greece.
It has become the leading 5G smartphone brand in India with a 23 per cent share in Q2 2021, and is the fastest brand to reach 50 million cumulative smartphone shipments in India, according to Counterpoint Research.
realme is all set to launch its first laptop in India in this quarter that will offers industry-disrupting specifications at a reasonable price.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
