Redmi K50i set to launch on July 20, teaser shows triple camera design

-
ALSO READ
MediaTek unveils its 1st mmWave chip for next gen of 5G smartphones
Indian economy: Not just a twin but a triple-deficit problem looms
How lockdown in China may hit India's smartphone production
OnePlus 9RT 5G with 50MP triple-camera, Buds Z2 with ANC launched in India
Smartphone app that could help screen neurological disease at home
-
About a few weeks ago it was heard that Xiaomi is planning to launch the Redmi K50i in India. Meanwhile, a report claimed yesterday that the K50i will debut in India on July 20. Incidentally, the report has turned out to be correct as Redmi has confirmed that the K50i is set to launch in India on July 20.
As per GSM Arena, Redmi hasn't divulged any specs of the K50i yet, but the teaser shared by the company reveals the smartphone's design. It has a triple camera setup on the rear, and blue is one of the colour options you will get to choose from.
The Redmi K50i is similar to the Redmi Note 11T Pro and Redmi Note 11T Pro+ that was launched in China in May. They are basically the same phones, but with different batteries and charging speeds. The Note 11T Pro has a 5,080mAh battery with 67W charging, while the Note 11T Pro+ has a 4,400mAh battery with 120W charging.
Rumours claim the Redmi K50i will be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro+, and if that's true, you will get the Dimensity 8100 SoC, 6.6-inch FullHD+ 144Hz LCD, 16MP selfie camera, 64MP primary camera (joined by 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro units), stereo speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader, reports GSM Arena.
With two weeks to go for the event, more details about the K50i are expected to be heard from Redmi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU