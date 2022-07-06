Twitter tests new customised timelines curated by 3rd-party services

-
Microblogging site Twitter is testing a new method to customise timelines that will display content curated by it or third-party sources.
The test is currently only available on the web to a small number of users in the US and Canada.
Twitter's Lists feature currently provides alternative timelines that allows the user to swipe between multiple tabs to view tweets from different groups of accounts one has curated. However, the platform could open up its timeline curation to third parties, reports Android Central.
Twitter seems to be testing customised timelines, which allow third-party services to curate content that appears in a specific feed, as spotted by renowned app sleuth Jane Manchun Wong. According to references on Twitter's now-deleted help page, these curated feeds will display content based on interests and events.
Furthermore, customised timelines will display content curated by Twitter based on general insights.
"For example, the Popular Videos Timeline created by Twitter, uses similar information to how we select topics to populate and order video content," the feature's description reads.
According to its description, the "custom feeds run parallel to the Home timeline and appear on a separate tab after you adopt the themed Timeline from a prompt".
