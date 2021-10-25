Reliance Jio unveils JioPhone Next's key features ahead of Diwali launch

on Monday confirmed operating system and processor details of the JioPhone Next ahead of Diwali launch. Announced at the Reliance Industries’ annual general meeting earlier this year, the JioPhone Next will be powered by Google Android operating system-based Pragati OS and Qualcomm processor.

According to Reliance Jio, the Pragati OS, powered by Android, is an operating system built specifically for India and is at the heart of JioPhone Next. It has been engineered by best minds at Jio and Google with an objective to bring Pragati (progress) for all, while offering truly seamless experience at affordable cost.

As for the processor, Jio said the Qualcomm processor on the JioPhone Next will deliver optimised connectivity and location technologies along with optimisations in device performance, audio and battery.

The information came courtesy a short video titled ‘Making of JioPhone Next’ released by on Monday. In the video, the telecom giant also previewed its upcoming budget smartphone.

“In a short span of 5 years, Jio has become a household name in India. With 430 million users, its services span geographies, economic and social classes. With JioPhone Next, Jio plans to take a decisive step towards its vision of democratising digital connectivity in India. JioPhone Next is Made in India, Made for India and Made by Indians.

JioPhone Next will ensure that every Indian gets an equal opportunity and equal access to digital technology”, said in a statement.

Here are a few features of JioPhone Next:

Voice Assistant

Voice assistant helps users to operate the device (Open App, manage settings etc.) and get information/content from Internet easily in a language familiar to them.

Read Aloud

‘Listen’ functionality allows user to have content on any screen read out to them by device. This allows users to consume content by listening in a language which they can understand.

Translate

‘Translate’ functionality allows user to have any screen translated to language of user choice. This allows users to read any content in their language of preference.

Smart Camera

The device is equipped with a smart and powerful camera which supports various photography modes such as Portrait mode allowing users to capture great photos with automatically blurred background. Night mode allows users to capture great photos even under low light. The camera app also comes preloaded with custom Indian augmented reality filters to enhance the pictures by associating with emotions and festivities.

Jio and Google Apps preloaded

The device supports all the available android apps which users can download and use in device via Google Play Store thus giving them the freedom to choose from lacs of apps available on the Play Store. It also comes preloaded with a host of Jio and Google apps.

Automatic Software upgrade

The JioPhone Next remains up to date with automatic software updates. The experience is only going to get better over time with the latest features delivered automatically. It also comes with security updates ensuring a hassle-free experience.

Long Battery Life

The newly designed Pragati OS, which is powered by Android, ensures optimum performance while ensuring long battery life.