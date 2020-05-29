Robots expected to play a key role in post-Covid world, say experts

Experts believe that the post-Covid era is going to witness increased automation in every field, and robots are expected to play a key role in this automation drive. Already, hospitals and healthcare centres have started deploying robots and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) for cleaning/disinfecting premises, delivering food and medicines to infected patients.

Their role is expected to be more visible in industrial sectors as enterprises look at viable business continuity models for the future. According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), almost 2 million new ...