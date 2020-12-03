Rolls-Royce partners with Infosys for aerospace engineering in India

-
ALSO READ
Rolls-Royce to temporarily close factories, cut benefits, says report
Rolls-Royce rescue plan flies as shareholders back 2 bn pound rights issue
Rolls-Royce Holdings stock hits 17-year low as slump deepens for airlines
Rolls-Royce plans to raise $6.5 billion to survive Covid-19 cash crunch
Rolls-Royce says demand for luxury cars recovering due to sales in Asia
-
Aerospace and defence technology major Rolls-Royce and Infosys have signed a strategic partnership for sourcing engineering and R & D services for Rolls-Royce's civil aerospace business.
As part of the overall partnership, Rolls-Royce will transition a significant part of its engineering centre capabilities for civil aerospace in Bengaluru to Infosys.
Leveraging its expertise in core engineering services, digital transformation capabilities, and Rolls-Royce product knowledge acquired through the partnership, Infosys will provide a full range of high-end engineering and R & D services integrated with advanced digital service to Rolls-Royce.
"India has grown to become a key contributor to the Rolls-Royce global engineering ecosystem, delivering high levels of technical capability to support a broad range of complex business demands," said Kishore Jayaraman, President of Rolls-Royce India and South Asia.
"Infosys has been a valued partner to Rolls-Royce for many years, and we now look forward to building on this strategic partnership to secure the full range of our engineering capabilities here, while ensuring future growth potential for our engineering talent," he said in a statement.
Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing at Infosys, said the IT major has always believed it is important to integrate the physical knowledge of a product with digital capabilities like Industry 4.0, additive manufacturing, and predictive analytics.
"The Rolls-Royce engineering team at Bengaluru has been at the forefront of these innovations, and we are delighted to welcome them to Infosys," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU