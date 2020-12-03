Rolls-Royce partners with Infosys for aerospace engineering in India

and defence technology major and have signed a strategic partnership for sourcing engineering and R & D services for Rolls-Royce's civil business.

As part of the overall partnership, will transition a significant part of its engineering centre capabilities for civil in Bengaluru to

Leveraging its expertise in core engineering services, digital transformation capabilities, and product knowledge acquired through the partnership, will provide a full range of high-end engineering and R & D services integrated with advanced digital service to Rolls-Royce.

"India has grown to become a key contributor to the Rolls-Royce global engineering ecosystem, delivering high levels of technical capability to support a broad range of complex business demands," said Kishore Jayaraman, President of Rolls-Royce India and South Asia.

"Infosys has been a valued partner to Rolls-Royce for many years, and we now look forward to building on this strategic partnership to secure the full range of our engineering capabilities here, while ensuring future growth potential for our engineering talent," he said in a statement.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing at Infosys, said the IT major has always believed it is important to integrate the physical knowledge of a product with digital capabilities like Industry 4.0, additive manufacturing, and predictive analytics.

"The Rolls-Royce engineering team at Bengaluru has been at the forefront of these innovations, and we are delighted to welcome them to Infosys," he added.

