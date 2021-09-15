Apple discontinued iPhone XR, iPhone 12 Pro after new series: Report

-
-
With the launch of the new iPhone series, tech giant Apple has discontinued the iPhone XR and the iPhone 12 Pro.
According to MacRumors, iPhone XR and iPhone 12 Pro have been discontinued but the iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and iPhone SE are still around as lower-cost options, with all models getting a price drop.
The tech giant on Tuesday has refined its iPhone lineup with new iPhones, which include iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Apple has kept the starting prices for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini the same as last year's, at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900 respectively.
Meanwhile, iPhone 13 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,900 and iPhone 13 Pro Max at Rs 1,29,900.
Users in India, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max beginning on September 17, with availability beginning September 24.
The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini includes a smaller notch allowing for more display area.
The notch is 20 per cent smaller, and the new Super Retina XDR display is 28 per cent brighter with 1200 nits peak brightness.
