Samsung Galaxy Note10-series India launch today: Livestream, price, specs

After unveiling them globally on August 8, South Korean electronics manufacturer is set to launch the Galaxy Note10 and the Galaxy Note10 Plus in India today (August 20). Both phones are currently available for pre-orders, with up to Rs 6,000 cashback on HDFC and ICICI cards, at select retail outlets and online portals like online shop, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm and Tata CLiQ. On pre-orders, is also offering the Galaxy Watch Active, worth Rs 19,990, at a discounted price of Rs 9,999. The phones' sale will commence from August 23.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10 Plus price:

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 69,999. It will be available in aura glow, aura red and aura black colour variants. The Galaxy Note10 Plus, with 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage carries a price starting Rs 79,999. The Galaxy Note10 Plus will be available in aura glow, aura white and aura black.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10 Plus key features:

Dynamic AMOLED display

First introduced in the Samsung Galaxy S10-series, the dynamic AMOLED display promises better colour rendition, improved contrast and higher brightness than conventional AMOLED panels. The display is HDR10+ -certified, which makes it the only panel capable of rendering content with dynamic tone meta information mapped with each frame.

SPen

The Galaxy Note-series has always been about productivity and the Galaxy Note10 and the Galaxy Note10 Plus add new capabilities on the productivity front. Both phones come with digital stylus, called SPen, which makes it easy to take down notes on the phone. Using the Samsung Notes app, you can now covert handwritten notes into digital text in both phones, and export in different formats, including Microsoft Word.

DeX computing platform

The Galaxy Note10-series extends Samsung DeX’s capabilities, making it easier to shuffle between phone and PC or Mac. With a compatible USB connection, now you can drag and drop files between devices, and use DeX-compatible mobile apps with a mouse and a keyboard. Thanks to Samsung’s partnership with Microsoft, the Galaxy Note10 has a ‘Link to Windows’ feature integrated directly into the quick panel. This allows users to see notifications, send and receive messages, and review recent photos on a Windows 10 computer.

Camera

The Galaxy Note10 and the Galaxy Note10 Plus support live focus in videos, allowing users to record videos with DSLR-like natural bokeh (blur effect) in the background which makes the focused subject stand out. Additionally, both phones have ‘Zoom-In’ mics, which amplify the audio of the object in frame by limiting background noise. Besides videography features, both phones’ front cameras support night mode for low-light photography.

Gaming

The Galaxy Note10 phones have an artificial intelligence-based ‘Game Booster’ mode, which optimises phones' performance and power consumption depending on game requirements. Both phones also support PlayGalaxy Link P2P streaming service, which allows users to continue playing PC games on their phones. Additionally, both have built-in screen recorders with SPen support for easy annotations on recordings.

Charging

The Galaxy Note10 phones support fast charging — wired and wireless. While both come bundled with 25W fast charger, the Plus model is also compatible with 45W fast charger (sold separately).