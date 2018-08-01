Samsung Galaxy On8 with 6-inch screen, dual cameras launched: Know specs

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy On8 features a polycarbonate unibody on the back and a 6-inch HD+ super AMOLED screen on the front. The phone sports dual rear cameras on the back -- 16-megapixel lens of f/1.7 aperture paired with 5MP lens of f/1.9 aperture. There is a 16MP selfie camera on the front of f/1.9 aperture size. The phone boots Android Oreo 8.0 operating system out of the box that used Samsung Experience user interface for added functionalities. Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, mated with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The dual-SIM phone supports storage expansion to up to 256GB via microSD card slot. The phone is powered by a 3,500 mAh battery.

The Galaxy On8 also comes pre-loaded with Samsung Mall, which works like Google Lens to make a visual online search for products using AI algorithms. However, the function of Samsung Mall is limited to only shopping via e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart.