Samsung Galaxy On8 with 6-inch screen, dual cameras launched: Know specs

Samsung Galaxy On8 sale and price details
Samsung, a South Korean electronics manufacturer, on August 1 launched the Galaxy On8 smartphone. Priced at Rs 16,990, the Flipkart-exclusive smartphone will go on sale from August 6 along with several introductory offers such as no cost equal monthly instalments, which removes the interest components from fixed monthly instalments, and data offers in partnership with select telecom operators.
Samsung Galaxy On8 screen
Samsung Galaxy On8 dual cameras feature
The phone’s rear camera also boasts background blur shape, portrait dolly, and portrait backdrop features. The background blur shape feature adds soft light effects in different contextual shapes such as stars or hearts. The portrait dolly feature delivers a moving GIF image with zoom movements in the background for a cinematic experience. The portrait backdrop mode adds different backgrounds effects.
Samsung Galaxy On8 specifications and features
