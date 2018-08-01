JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News » Mobiles & Tablets

Curbing Facebook, Google's access to data may not affect their monopoly
Business Standard

Samsung Galaxy On8 with 6-inch screen, dual cameras launched: Know specs

Priced at Rs 16,990, the Flipkart-exclusive Galaxy On8 smartphone will go on sale from August 6 along with several introductory offers such as no cost EMI and data offers

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Samsung Galaxy On8 sale and price details

Samsung Galaxy On8 sale and price details
1 / 4
 

Samsung, a South Korean electronics manufacturer, on August 1 launched the Galaxy On8 smartphone. Priced at Rs 16,990, the Flipkart-exclusive smartphone will go on sale from August 6 along with several introductory offers such as no cost equal monthly instalments, which removes the interest components from fixed monthly instalments, and data offers in partnership with select telecom operators.

Samsung Galaxy On8 screen

Samsung Galaxy On8 screen
2 / 4
 

 

Like the Galaxy On6, which is a rebranded version made on the blueprints of the Galaxy J6, the Galaxy On8 is a rebranded version of the Galaxy J8 that was launched recently. The phone packs a 6-inch super AMOLED screen in 18.5:9 aspect ratio, and sports a dual camera set-up on the rear. The rear camera boasts artificial intelligence capabilities that allow users to experiment with the foreground and background of an image. It also features a Samsung flagship phone-inspired ‘Live Focus’ feature, which is another name for bokeh shots in which users can focus on an object while making the background look completely blurred.

 

Samsung Galaxy On8 dual cameras feature

Samsung Galaxy On8 dual cameras feature
3 / 4
 

The phone’s rear camera also boasts background blur shape, portrait dolly, and portrait backdrop features. The background blur shape feature adds soft light effects in different contextual shapes such as stars or hearts. The portrait dolly feature delivers a moving GIF image with zoom movements in the background for a cinematic experience. The portrait backdrop mode adds different backgrounds effects.

Samsung Galaxy On8 specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy On8 specifications and features
4 / 4
 

 

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy On8 features a polycarbonate unibody on the back and a 6-inch HD+ super AMOLED screen on the front. The phone sports dual rear cameras on the back -- 16-megapixel lens of f/1.7 aperture paired with 5MP lens of f/1.9 aperture. There is a 16MP selfie camera on the front of f/1.9 aperture size. The phone boots Android Oreo 8.0 operating system out of the box that used Samsung Experience user interface for added functionalities. Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, mated with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The dual-SIM phone supports storage expansion to up to 256GB via microSD card slot. The phone is powered by a 3,500 mAh battery.

The Galaxy On8 also comes pre-loaded with Samsung Mall, which works like Google Lens to make a visual online search for products using AI algorithms. However, the function of Samsung Mall is limited to only shopping via e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart.

 


First Published: Wed, August 01 2018. 13:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements