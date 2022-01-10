Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G launched in India: Know price, specs, and more

-
South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Monday launched in India the Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) smartphone. New member in the company’s flagship Galaxy S21 series, the smartphone boasts a familiar design and motley mix of premium features and specifications seen in its elder siblings. Like its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 FE, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE brings premium experience and thin & lightweight form factor at an affordable price point.
The Galaxy S21 FE will be available in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configurations from January 11 on Samsung.com, Amazon.in, leading online portals and select retail stores. As part of its introductory offer, the base variant with 128GB on-board storage will be available at Rs 49,999 and the 256GB on-board storage model will be available at Rs 53,999. Important to note, the introductory price includes Rs 5,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards.
As for the details, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is powered by a 5nm processor 64-bit octa-core processor – Exynos 2100. The phone has a 6.4-inch fullHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display of 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch response rate. It sports a triple camera array on the back, featuring a 12-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.8 aperture backed by optical image stabilisation and dual pixel autofocus tech, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of an f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view (FoV), and an 8MP telephoto lens of an f/2.4 aperture for up to 30x zoom capability. On the front, the phone sports a 32MP sensor of an f/2.2 aperture and 81-degree FoV.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available in lavender, white, olive, and graphite colours. It weighs 177g and measures 7.9mm at its thinnest point. The smartphone is IP68 rated for protection against water and dust. It is powered by 4,500mAh battery, supported by up to 25W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. However, Samsung ships the phone sans charging adaptor.
