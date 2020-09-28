Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 with 10.4-inch screen launched in WiFi, LTE variants

-
South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Monday launched in India the Galaxy Tab A7 tablet. The big screen slate comes in LTE and WiFi variants, priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively. It will be available in dark gray, silver and gold colours soon. Samsung is currently taking pre-booking for the Galaxy Tab A7 at its online store, e-commerce platforms and select offline stores. On pre-bookings, Samsung is offering the Keyboard Cover worth Rs 4,499 at a discounted price of Rs 1875 and a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on ICICI credit and debit cards.
“As the industry leader, Samsung has always been at the forefront of innovation, creating products and services that truly add value to the lives of our consumers, helping them stay ahead in an ever-evolving world. With the Galaxy Tab A7, we are once again redefining the mid-range tablet segment. The entertainment powerhouse is packed with a superfast processor, sleek design, large screen display and quad speakers.
The new Galaxy Tab A7 is the perfect device for binge watching, gaming and online learning,” Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India said in a statement.ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review: Big screen slate for work, play and more
The Galaxy Tab A7 sports a 10.4-inch screen of WUXGA+ resolution. The tablet features metal finish and thin chassis of 7mm thickness. It boasts Dolby Atmos powered quad speakers. The tablet is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It boots Android 10 based OneUI user interface. It ships with a 7,040 mAh battery supported by an adaptive fast charging.
