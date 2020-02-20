Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pre-booking starts Feb 21; to cost Rs 109,999

-
Samsung annnounced the Galaxy Z Flip along with Galaxy S20 series at its Unpacked event held last week. The smartphone maker says the Galaxy Z Flip will go on pre-booking from February 21, 2020.
Those who pre-book Galaxy Z Flip will start receiving their orders starting February 26, 2020.
This is the second foldable phone from Samsung after the Galaxy Fold. The phone features Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC.
The Galaxy Z Flip is priced at Rs 109,999 in India.
The smartphone is available in Mirror Black, Mirror Purple, and Mirror Gold colours options.
Samsung is offering one-year accidental damage protection, which includes one-time screen protection.
Premier Service to Galaxy Z Flip buyers that entitles them to 24/7 dedicated support, one-year accidental damage protection and white glove delivery.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specifications
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip flaunts a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 21.5:9 aspect ratio and a 1.06-inch secondary colour display on the outside. It supports dual sim -- one eSIM and one Nano-SIM.
It is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC coupled with Adreno 640 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB onboard storage. The handset runs on Android 10 out of the box with One UI 2.0 custom skin on top.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features dual-rear cameras consisting of a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a 10MP sensor on the front for selfies. The smartphone ships with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast-charging.
