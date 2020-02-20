Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pre-booking starts Feb 21; to cost Rs 109,999

annnounced the Galaxy Z Flip along with Galaxy S20 series at its Unpacked event held last week. The smartphone maker says the Galaxy Z Flip will go on pre-booking from February 21, 2020.

Those who pre-book Galaxy Z Flip will start receiving their orders starting February 26, 2020.

This is the second foldable phone from after the Galaxy Fold. The phone features Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

The Galaxy Z Flip is priced at Rs 109,999 in India.

The smartphone is available in Mirror Black, Mirror Purple, and Mirror Gold colours options.

is offering one-year accidental damage protection, which includes one-time screen protection.

Premier Service to Galaxy Z Flip buyers that entitles them to 24/7 dedicated support, one-year accidental damage protection and white glove delivery.

Z Flip specifications

The Z Flip flaunts a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 21.5:9 aspect ratio and a 1.06-inch secondary colour display on the outside. It supports dual sim -- one eSIM and one Nano-SIM.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC coupled with Adreno 640 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB onboard storage. The handset runs on Android 10 out of the box with One UI 2.0 custom skin on top.

Z Flip features dual-rear cameras consisting of a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a 10MP sensor on the front for selfies. The smartphone ships with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast-charging.