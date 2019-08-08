Samsung reveals special Under Armour edition of Galaxy Active 2 smartwatch

At its 'Unpacked' event going on in New York, Samsung has revealed a special Under Armour edition of its Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch, that would cost $30 more than the regular edition at $309.

Under Armour is a US-based manufacturer of footwear and sports-apparel.

"I am very excited to be able to bring together our philosophy of balanced wellness with the athletic prowess of Under Armour, exclusively for Galaxy users." said Woncheol Chai, SVP and Head of Product Strategy Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics on Wednesday.

With the support for wireless charging, the watch would come with preloaded software that integrates with Under Armour's fitness ecosystem.

Other features of the include cadence-based real-time form coaching and premium access to the world's largest fitness community through the built-in MapMyRun app.

The Android as well as iOS compatible also comes with heart rate monitor, electrocardiogram, accelerometer, gyroscope and barometer.

The watch would be available in black and mod grey colours.

