Samsung Galaxy S10-series, Fold, wearables launched: Take a 360-degree view

Along with a slew of smartphones, Samsung also announced its new line-up of the Galaxy wearables -- the Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Fit. The has a round face, heart rate monitor that also measures stress, and water-resistance capability (up to 50 meters). It can also track sleep and is made from of aluminum. On the other hand, the Samsung Fit is a fitness band with support for auto track of up to six different exercises. It also supports sleep and stress monitoring.