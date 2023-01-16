Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone may feature 'droplet' style hinge

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy Z fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 - Price, Features and Specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 review: A refresh with experience-oriented upgrades
Why Samsung enjoys a monopoly in the foldable mobile phone market in India
Google likely working on Pixel foldable smartphone, new Pro tablet
Samsung's 'Repair Mode' to keep data hidden during repair in Galaxy devices
-
Tech giant Samsung's upcoming flagship foldable smartphone, Galaxy Z Fold 5, will reportedly feature a "droplet" style hinge that will likely lessen its display crease.
According to tipster Ice Universe, the tech giant internally refers to the design as a "dumbbell" hinge, reports 9To5Google.
This would not be the first time that the company has updated its design. For instance, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 offered special brushes for dust protection over the original Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 also has a new hinge design employed.
The tipster also claimed that the new Z Fold 5 is expected to feature water resistance even with the new hinge.
The company is expected to release the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in August this year, the report said.
Meanwhile, last week, Samsung had officially confirmed the launch date of its upcoming Galaxy S23 series on February 1 at its Unpacked event.
This will be the first in-person event after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020. It will also be live-streamed on the tech giant's official website.
--IANS
aj/kvd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 12:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU