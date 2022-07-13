Samsung's Watch5, Buds2 appears in updated version Galaxy Wearable app

-
The latest discovery confirms that Samsung is preparing its consumer app for the arrival of its upcoming wearables. Both the Galaxy Buds2 Pro and the Galaxy Watch5 are listed as compatible devices to pair with the app in the most recent version of the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app.
According to GSM Arena, this occurred shortly after Samsung pushed an update to the Galaxy Wearable app, which crashed due to a requirement with the app's "Nearby Devices" permission.
The new update pushed to address this issue is the same one that now displays the unreleased wearables.
According to TizenHelp, many users had to reinstall the Galaxy Wearable app and reconnect devices to see the new devices listed.
Last year, on July 19, we discovered the new Galaxy Buds2 and Galaxy Watch4 in the Wearable app, and the announcement was made on August 11. We could be a month or so away from Samsung's Unpacked event, but Samsung has yet to confirm the date.
The Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro are expected to debut with a new titanium and sapphire glass design that does away with the rotating bezel in favour of a sleek, round design. The Watch5 Pro will ship with Wear OS 3.5 preinstalled and skinned with One UI Watch 4.5, as reported by GSM Arena.
The Galaxy Buds2 Pro appear to be similar to the first-generation Buds Pro, though nothing has been confirmed or reported about what's new, other than the rumoured improved battery life. Both wearables will be available alongside the new Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4.
