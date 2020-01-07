Samsung showcases 'Ballie' robot, other human-centered tech at CES 2020

Heralding the next decade as an 'Age of Experience', showcased human-centered technologies and experiences -- a personal care robot, AI-powered home of the future, and a smart city driven by Internet of things (IoT) and at the ongoing 'CES 2020' conference here.

The 'Age of Experience' will transform how we care for ourselves and our family and customise our homes to meet our individual needs.

"In the Age of Experience, we need to rethink the space we have to accommodate our diverse and evolving lifestyles," said H.S. Kim, President and CEO of Consumer Electronics Division, Electronics.

"What makes Samsung's approach unique is the fact that we have a very clear philosophy built around human-centered innovation," Kim told a packed house here on Monday.

Kim unveiled Samsung's vision of robots as 'life companions', and introduced Ballie, a small, rolling robot that understands you, supports you, and reacts to your needs to be actively helpful around the house.

Sebastian Seung, Executive Vice President and Chief Research Scientist at Electronics said that Ballie, with its On-Device AI capabilities, is a fitness assistant and a mobile interface that seeks solutions for people's changing needs.

"It does all this while maintaining stringent data protection and privacy standards," said Seung.

Samsung also showed how a room can be transformed with a screen like its MicroLED display, a convergence of software, AI, IoT and hardware.

"A screen is not a product -- it's your window to the world, allowing you to instantly connect to your loved ones and friends as if they are in the same room," said Federico Casalegno, Chief Design Innovation Officer of Samsung Design Innovation Center.

"People can see and experience almost everything in the world and even the unknown world through the screen."

Pointing to increasing global urbanisation, Samsung outlined its smart cities vision, where intelligent systems enabled by smart devices, platforms and data, will make city life much safer and easier.

"Smart cities that utilise AI, IoT and will transform how we interact with the surrounding environment in ways that maximise convenience and enjoyment," noted Emily Becher, Senior Vice President and Head of Samsung NEXT Global.

