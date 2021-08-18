Samsung Galaxy A03s with 6.5-inch HD+ screen, 5000 mAh battery launched

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review: A versatile package, despite imperfections
Samsung Galaxy A52 review: Easily best in the company's midrange line-up
Samsung Galaxy F62 review: Worthy all-round 4G smartphone in Indian context
Samsung Galaxy F22 with 90Hz super AMOLED screen, 6000 mAh battery launched
Samsung to ship 7 mn foldable smartphones this year: Analysts
-
Samsung on Wednesday launched its affordable Galaxy A03s smartphone for Indian consumers that comes in two storage options starting at Rs 11,499.
The Galaxy A03s is priced at Rs 11,499 for 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 12,499 for the 4GB+64GB variant. It offers three colours -- black, blue and white and will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals.
Galaxy A03s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 20:9 aspect ratio that provides vivid clarity.
The smartphone offers an immersive viewing experience and is a delight for binge-watchers to enjoy their favourite content on the go, the company said in a statement.
Galaxy A03s is equipped with a triple camera setup that lets you take sharp and clear shots, it added.
On the rear, it has a 13MP main camera, 2MP macro and 2MP depth camera. There is a 5MP front camera that comes with live focus, built-in filters and different camera modes so you can take the best possible selfies.
The smartphone is powered by the advanced Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 processor and 5000mAh battery.
Galaxy A03s supports Android 11 and One UI 3.1 Core that offers separate viewing and interaction along with the Night Mode for a comfortable viewing experience at night time. It comes with a side fingerprint sensor.
The smartphone also supports premium Samsung services that include Samsung Health, Samsung Members, and Smart Switch for a smooth experience.
--IANS
vc/khz/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU