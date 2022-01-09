Microsoft rolls out new feature to automatically delete meeting recordings

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft working on single unified OneNote app for Windows: Details here
What is encryption and how does it protect our data?
Microsoft will end OneDrive updates to Windows 7, 8 in March 2022
Microsoft discontinuing Office apps for Chromebook users
TMS Ep58: Privatisation, Google smartwatch, RBI rates, encryption
-
Tech giant Microsoft has rolled out a new feature for Teams that can automatically delete recording files stored in OneDrive or SharePoint after a pre-set period of time.
Microsoft flagged the new feature in its December updates for the Teams collaboration platform, which included end-to-end encryption for calls and fixes for an issue between Teams and Android that caused some devices to freeze after making an emergency call, reports ZDNet.
Admins can disable the auto-expiration feature which will be on by default. Once rolled out, all new recordings automatically expire 60 days after they are recorded if no action is taken.
Microsoft expedited the feature's roll out "due to overwhelming customer requests," Microsoft said in a blogpost.
"All newly created Teams meeting recordings (TMRs) will have a default expiration of 60 days. This is on by default for all tenants," the company explained in a support document.
"This means that by default, all TMRs created after this feature was turned on will be deleted 60 days after their creation date," it added.
Admins can also set meetings to never auto-expire in the Teams admin centre or by using PowerShell commands.
Microsoft described the feature as a "lightweight housekeeping mechanism to reduce storage clutter" created by old recordings, which on an average consume about 400 MB of cloud storage per hour of recording.
--IANS
vc/svn/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU