Samsung to launch Galaxy F62 with Exynos 9825 chip in India on Feb 15

Samsung will launch its next mid-segment smartphone Galaxy F62 on February 15, according to details posted on the ecommerce platform Flipkart.
Galaxy F62 will come with Samsung's flagship Exynos 9825 processor manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology, making it the fastest Galaxy device in the under Rs 25,000 price segment with this flagship mobile chip.
The Geekbench 5 score of the flagship Exynos 9825 processor is 2400, while the GFXBench 5 score is 68.
Flipkart has also created a microsite on Galaxy F62, with details such as the presence of a quad camera and Infinity O display on Galaxy F62.
Galaxy F62 will be Samsung's second smartphone in the F Series. The F Series launched in India last year.
It will house a huge 7000mAh battery.
With the launch of Galaxy F62, Samsung will strengthen its play in the mid-segment, which is currently dominated by Samsung's own Galaxy M51 and One Plus Nord in the online channel.
Samsung introduced 'Galaxy F41' as the first model in the company's Galaxy F series in the festive quarter of 2020, hoping to further make inroads into the competitive mid-price smartphone segment.
