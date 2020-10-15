Samsung announces 40% festive discount, cashback on Galaxy S20+, others

-
ALSO READ
Samsung leads home turf with 67% smartphone market share in second quarter
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may have a smaller price tag than the Note 10
Samsung confirms June 4 launch of mid-range smartphone Galaxy A31 in India
Samsung Galaxy M21 review: A worthy option among non-Chinese brands
Following Apple, Samsung may skip in-box phone chargers from next year
-
Samsung has announced discounts and cashback offers on a wide range of products and consumers can get up to 40 per cent discount on select Galaxy smartphones such as its flagship Galaxy S20+.
Consumers shopping from Samsung.com will also get two-three day delivery of company products to their doorsteps across 16,000 pin codes in the country.
"This festive season, the Samsung.com online store is going to be the go-to destination for all Samsung products. Consumers can expect to find discounts as much as 60 per cent and cashback offers of up to 12.5 per cent on select products, but an exciting offer on every product for sure," Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India said in a statement.
Samsung is also offering up to 60 per cent off on select accessories such as wireless chargers and JBL speakers.
Consumers can enjoy up to 45 per cent discount on a range of TV and Home Appliances such as The Frame television, Spacemax Family Hub French Door refrigerator and front-load Ecobubble with Hygiene Steam washing machine.
The discounts and offers are valid from October 15 to November 16, the company said.
Samsung on Thursday announced festive offers on its wide range of external and internal solid state devices (SSDs), including recently-launched T7 Touch, T7 external SSDs and 870 QVO internal SSD, and Micro-SD cards during the Flipkart and Amazon festive sales.
"Our aim is to deliver unparalleled experience and technology that meets our consumers' expectations. We are confident that our festive offers will make our consumers' life easier and add more joy to the festivities," said Akash Saxenaa, Senior Director, Enterprise Sales, Samsung India.
--IANS
wh/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU