Samsung to produce better panels for iPhone 14 Pro duo than vanilla models

Samsung's LTPS backplanes and the M11 material set will be used in the vanilla iPhone 14 (6.1") and iPhone 14 Max (6.7"). This is the group of components used to create the display panel. For Apple's iPhones and Samsung's high-end Galaxy phones, the M-series of material sets is used.
According to GSM Arena, the fact that the stock iPhone 14 duo won't have ProMotion displays, Apple's term for high refresh rates, has been known for some time, but now The Elec has information on the precise kinds of displays that will be used.
The ProMotion feature will instead be supported by an LTPO backplane on the iPhone 14 Pro (6.1") and 14 Pro Max (6.7"). They will also make use of the recently created M12 material set.
For comparison, the Galaxy S22 received the M10 set, while the S22+ and S22 Ultra used the M11 set. The new M12 material set will be utilised for the first time in the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4.
All four iPhone 14 models will have displays provided by Samsung, which has reportedly received an order for 80 million panels.
Additionally, LG will contribute by producing panels for both the standard iPhone 14 and the premium iPhone 14 Pro Max.
The RS-L material set will be used to create these. With the previous RS-K set, LG was producing iPhone 13 panels last year, as reported by GSM Arena.
The Elec report makes no mention of BOE, which reportedly secured a small order of panels, albeit with difficulty.
